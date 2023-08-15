SDP on solar, electrical skills concludes

DAPORIJO, 14 Aug: Twenty-nine unemployed rural youths participated in a two-month-long second batch skill development programme (SDP) on ‘solar and electrical skills’, which concluded here in Upper Subansiri district on Monday.

While the skill development & entrepreneurship directorate and the NABARD’s regional office in Itanagar sponsored the establishment of the training centre and the training programme for the first batch, the participants of the second batch paid to be trained, the directorate informed in a release.

Addressing the valedictory function at the Arun-Urja Skill Development Centre here, ADI Chimpu Lombi said that the participants “will now be able to understand the basics of electricity terms used while carrying out activities related to testing, repair and maintenance of electrical equipments.”

Power Department AE Kajen Tamin Lusi congratulated the participants, and said that “the region lacks electricians with sound knowledge of electrical wiring.”

“This is the root cause of fire accidents in the district,” he said, and urged the youths to “take advanced training to improve your knowledge and skill set.”

He promised to support the trained youths when and wherever required in the future.

District Industries Centre EI John Rai apprised the youths of various ongoing government schemes and urged them to “avail it to become successful entrepreneurs,” the release stated.

Skill Development & Entrepreneurship MGNF Satyam Raj informed the youths that more such programmes will be organised in the district, and also urged them to “join the advanced training to upskill your knowledge.”

Raj informed that Bangalore (Karnataka)-based Sri Sri Rural Development Programme Trust (SSRDPT) has adopted 20 government schools in collaboration with the administrations of Upper Subansiri, Kamle and Leparada districts “for the project of solar electrification and digital classrooms programme, where the trained candidates will work to enhance their understanding for the same.”

The training programme was conducted by the SSRDPT, and coordinated by master trainer Shashikant Salunke and assistant trainer Joni Ropuk.