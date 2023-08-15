Cleanliness drive organised

NGOPOK, 14 Aug: Members of the All Ngopok Students Union (ANSU) along with school students participated in a cleanliness drive at the government upper primary school and its peripheral areas here in East Siang district on Monday.

ANSU assistant literary secretary Mibom Megu urged the students to maintain cleanliness “as monsoon is a mosquito breeding season,” and apprised the students of dengue and malaria.

The school’s headmaster said that “a healthy person is free from the diseases caused by unclean atmosphere. Since he is free from diseases, he can be more productive.”

He advised all the students to maintain personal hygiene.