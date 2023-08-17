5 Pencak Silat players qualify for 37th National Games

ITANAGAR, 16 Aug: Five Pencak Silat players from Arunachal Pradesh have qualified for the upcoming 37th National Games to be held in Goa later this year.

The selected players are Rumik Baby, Atta Tayung, Tai Tania, Tai Taling and P Nobin Jomoh.

They have been selected based on their performance in the just concluded 11th Senior National Pencak Silat Championship in Maharashtra.

Competing in the below 90 kg category, Jomoh won a bronze medal in the championship.

Baby (-58 kg) and Taling (-83 kg) lost in the quarterfinals while, Tayung (-45kg) and Tania lost in the pre-quarterfinals.