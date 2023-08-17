Arunachal wins 6 medals in 22nd Junior National Wushu C’ship

ITANAGAR, 16 Aug: Arunachal Pradesh won six medals-one gold, one silver and four 4 bronze-in the 22nd Junior National Wushu (boys/girls) Championship, which was held in Patna, Bihar from 6 to 11 August.

Toku Apung clinched three medals, including one gold, two bronzes while, Chera Loku clinched one silver and one bronze medal, All Arunachal Pradesh Wushu Association (AAPWA) informed in a release.

Apung bagged the gold in Nandao and the bronzes in Nanquan and Nangun events. Loku won the silver in Taijijian and the bronze in Taijiquan events.

Ngamrang Joham bagged one bronze medal in Sanda event in below 56 kg weight category.

The team was led by Bangram Tungi (coach),

Kishen Chetia and Tai Kaya (technical officials).

AAPWA president Tach Tadar congratulated the team for the achievement.