Questions raised on validity of RGU appointments by retiring VC

[ Bengia Ajum ]

DOIMUKH, 16 Aug: The Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) has come under scanner for reportedly violating the laid down norms while carrying out the recruitment process. In July this year, the RGU authorities issued advertisements twice seeking applications for recruitment to various posts.

The first advertisement dated 21st July was issued for the posts of librarian and assistant director of physical education. The RGU issued another advertisement on 26th July for 13 posts this time seeking application for recruitment to the posts of deputy registrar, internal audit officer, assistant engineer (civil), assistant engineer (electrical), upper division clerk, technical assistant, library assistant, lower division clerk, cook and multi-tasking staff.

These two advertisements have come under scanner as it contradicts with the notice issued to all registrar of central university on 6th March 2020 by the ministry of human resource development, department of higher education (presently ministry of education). In the notice it clearly mentioned that vice-chancellors whose term is ending cannot take policy decisions including recruitment during the last two months of the tenure.

The present RGU VC prof. Saket Kushwaha was appointed as VC on 1st October 2018 and he is retiring from service on 4th October. Considering the MHRD notice, he cannot conduct the recruitment process in the period from 4th August to 4th October as it will be the final two months of his tenure.

The decision to seek applications and conduct recruitment processes has raised serious question marks. “Such proceedings would be susceptible to legal challenges, potentially rendering the entire recruitment process null and void if contested in a court of law. It is of paramount importance to prioritize adherence to existing regulations to forestall potential legal entanglements that could adversely affect both aspiring candidates and the university. While the validity of the recruitment advertisements spans one year, it is crucial to acknowledge that the incumbent VC no longer holds the authority to execute such decisions in accordance with the ministry’s directives,” said an official.

The RGU authorities have been urged to consider suspending the ongoing recruitment proceedings until a regular VC is appointed. Also concerns are being raised over absence of a search committee for the appointment of new VC and the lack of an associated advertisement. The stakeholders of RGU have urged the ministry of education to expedite the process of appointing a new VC and ensuring the university’s operational continuity is not compromised by a leadership vacuum.

Meanwhile, VC Kushwaha claimed that his appointment is upto 4th October with all powers. “If anyone has any contrary opinion, then they must furnish a written notification from MoE stopping me from using my constitutional powers. They should provide provisions in any act which stops me from performing my duty.

“University is run by Act/ Ordinances/ Gazettes, black letters printed on paper not by whims and sentiments,” said prof. Kushwaha. Further, he cited examples of how judges in the court function to draw comparison with his work.

“Do you think a Hon’ble Justice in any of Hon’ble Court will not pronounce justice on the day of superannuation? If the case is fit, then even capital punishment (death penalty) can be pronounced at 4:59 pm on the day of superannuation,” he said. “I am doing my duties under mission mode of government of India,” added prof. Kushwaha.