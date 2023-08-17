GoAP constitutes one-man inquiry commission for  APPSC question paper leak case

ITANAGAR, 16 Aug: The state government has constituted a one-man inquiry commission headed by Justice P.K. Deka (Retd) for inquiring into the allegations of question paper leakage of recruitment examinations conducted by Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) from 1.4.2014 to 31.08.2022.

The state department of administrative reforms on Wednesday issued an order informing that the one-man inquiry commission will be inquiring into the facts and circumstances of the incidents of leakage of question papers in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission examinations held from 01.04.2014 to 31.08.2022.

It will also inquire into the lapses on the part of officers/officials and other stakeholders involved directly/indirectly in the recruitment process; suggest remedial measures for free and fair recruitment; and make recommendations on any other related issues.

The order further informed that the Commission will submit its report within a period of three months.