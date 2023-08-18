MLA inaugurates futsal field

PETING-BOTE (RIGA), 17 Aug: Pangin-Boleng MLA Ojing Tasing inaugurated a futsal ground here in Siang district on Thursday, in the presence of DC Atul Tayeng and other officers.

In his address, the MLA cited the example of the Bolivia football team, and apprised the participants of “how a small nation produced such good international players.

“Likewise, the youths of Riga, Pangkang, Sitang and Peging-Bote should avail of the facility and develop true sportsmanship spirit,” he said, and advised the youths to say yes to sports and no to drugs.

Earlier, in the first-ever futsal tournament in the district, which began in Boleng on 11 August, Abor Warrior FC emerged the winner after scoring 5-3 goals against Gandhi Sr FC in the final match.

While Abor Warrior FC lifted the trophy with a cash prize of Rs 30,000, Gandhi Sr FC went home with the runner-up trophy and a cash prize of Rs 20,000.

Gandhi Jr FC was declared the most disciplined team, while Kangge Taying won the best goalkeeper award. Lucky Tamut was adjudged the highest scorer, and Samuel won the best player award.

The tournament was organised by the Siang District Students’ Union and the ABKYWSU, with support from the district administration. (DIPRO)