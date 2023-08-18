RGU wins inter-institute badminton c’ship

RONO HILLS, 17 Aug: The Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) team beat the NERIST team 9-2 in the final match of the running RGU vs NERIST Badminton Cup Championship here on Thursday.

Both the teams were comprised of faculty members, academic administrators, non-teaching staffers, research scholars and students. A total of nine men’s doubles teams and two women’s doubles teams from each institute went head to head.

Earlier, RGU VC Prof Saket Kushwaha presented a brief on the initiatives taken up by the RGU administration to improve games and sports facilities in the campus in the days to come.

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam informed that “more badminton court facilities are coming up in the campus,” and NERIST senior faculty member Prof Pradip Lingfa commended the RGU fraternity for organising the event.

RGU Joint Registrar Dr David Pertin informed that the championship was fully funded by RGU.

“In this year’s edition, the participation of women also has been encouraged,” he said, and added that RGU won seven matches out of nine in the men’s doubles category, while it was a clean sweep by RGU in the women’s doubles category, winning two out of two matches.

The best player award was bagged by Dr K Rojeet Singh of RGU, while the best men’s doubles team award went to NERIST’s pair of MK Camdir and Toko Sama.

Besides this, two special awards were given away: the ‘best veteran player’ and the ‘best smasher’, which went to the NERIST’s Prof AK Gupta and RGU’s Dr Hemantajit Gogoi, respectively.