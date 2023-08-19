Govt and PAJSC need to talk to each other

The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) question paper leak scam is once again becoming a topic of discussion in the state. With the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) alleging the government of not sincerely fulfilling the 13-point demands, the state government made a counter argument and claimed that majority of demands have been met. The state government on Thursday provided updates on the status of the 13 demands placed by PAJSC, which has been spearheading the movement against the APPSC question paper leak scam.

The state government also announced the constitution of a one-man inquiry commission headed by Justice P.K. Deka (Retd) for inquiring into the allegations of question paper leakage of recruitment examinations conducted by Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) from 1.4.2014 to 31.08.2022.

Both the PAJSC and state government are placing their respective views through the media.

Instead of using the media to have indirect conversation with each other over the 13 points demanded, both should sit together and discuss it. The state government should facilitate this meeting. The PAJSC are not satisfied with the steps initiated by the government. Therefore, there is no harm in having a conversation with members of PAJSC. The government should hold a review meeting involving all the stakeholders. The paper leakage scam matters to every Arunachalee. Everyone is looking for some kind of logical end to the fiasco.

The logical end can happen only if PAJSC and state government work together and work on the 13-point demands of ANSU and PAJSC.