Over 1550 benefited from SAD camp at Chasa vill

KHONSA, 18 Aug: Over 1,550 people availed the services provided by the district administration and various government departments during a Sewa Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp at Chasa village in Tirap district on Friday.

This was the 4th SAD camp organized by the district administration this year.

Tirap DC Hento Karga distributed 500 booklets on major schemes of the government as part of Arunachal Rising Campaign.

The DC also issued various government documents/certificates including ST, PRC, job cards and Dulari Kanya certificates etc.

Agriculture and horticulture material/equipment were also distributed to 37 progressive farmers.

Awareness programme on Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation was also conducted by the IPR department. (DIPRO)