Improve payment portal

Editor,

I would like to highlight that the once reputed RGU is now a money extracting university.

RGU does not take responsibility over any student related issues especially, when it comes to refunding money to students.

Months ago they charged 700 rupees for RGUCET entrance exam which already is exorbitant.

However, as always the fee was not lowered and instead they put a cheap website that always often crashed during payment process.

Such was the similar case of mine where I was robbed by RGU as their website crashed during payment process and I, like many other students had to pay extra twice -thrice the amount to successfully complete the whole transaction process.

What’s more saddening is realizing that RGU will never return your robbed money even though you come to their VSAT office with Refund Request for they simply will talk you down with excuses and leave you hanging on unfulfilled words.

I do hope that RGU stops looting money from the students, be more responsive and upgrade their websites especially, those contact numbers given on their official website which never works.

Applicant