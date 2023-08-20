Landslides snap communication in several dists

ITANAGAR, 19 Aug: Landslides triggered by incessant rains in the past couple of days have snapped road communication to several districts of the state.

Continuous landslides have blocked a portion of the Akajan-Likabali-Aalo road at Siji in Lower Siang district. Several vehicles are stranded for the last couple of days, a district official informed on Saturday.

Though the MSV International Inc, the company constructing this stretch of the Trans-Arunachal Highway (Packages 1 and 2), has deployed

human resource and machineries to clear the blockage, continuous rain has hampered restoration work as landslides continue to occur, Lower Siang DC Marto Riba said.

While small vehicles were allowed to move after frequent clearing of the blockage, heavy vehicles are not being allowed due to continuous landslides, and they remain stranded for the past couple of days on both sides of the vital road.

The road connects Leparada, West Siang, Upper Siang, Siang, Upper Subansiri and Shi-Yomi districts of the state.

Meanwhile, the Lower Siang administration has ordered closure of traffic movement for three days from Saturday till the road is completely restored. (PTI)