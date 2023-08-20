M Baazar opens store in Itanagar

ITANAGAR, 19 Aug: M Baazar, one of the leading garment retail chains in India, has opened its 130th store here on Saturday.

Besides Arunachal, M Baazar has presence in seven other states – Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura and Bihar.

M Baazar offers a wide range of garments, including men’s, women’s and children’s clothing and accessories

to its customers under one roof at competitive prices.

The opening ceremony was attended by Iconic Group managing director Pema YK Loyi, M Baazar retail head Sanjay Mondal, and marketing manager Anil Gourisaria.