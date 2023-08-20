Villagers demand early restoration of police outpost

[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

PASIGHAT, 19 Aug: The villagers of Debing in East Siang district have demanded restoration of the dismantled APP Bn outpost situated in Debing village in Ruksin circle.

The police outpost had been dismantled by the villagers, with the help of the police, in July 2013 to save it from a flashflood caused by the Debing river, which had washed away a portion of the land of the outpost and posed a threat to the outpost itself.

Since then, the police personnel have been staying in the upper primary school teachers’ quarters for the last one decade.

S Debing Satyaban Ering of the school management committee expressed concern over the staying of the personnel in the teachers’ quarters for many years, forcing the teachers to face difficulties, including shortage of quarters.

The villagers expressed concern over the delay in restoring the police outpost, and informed that the villagers are “living in fear psychosis as only a few personnel are staying in the quarters.”

The outpost was established in 1980, during the boundary problem with Assam for security reasons, and to prevent any untoward incident.