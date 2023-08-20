World Photography Day celebrated

LONGDING, 19 Aug: The Arunachal Photography Club (APC) celebrated the World Photography Day here on Saturday for the first time.

Among others, Longding ADC Mirpe Tato, Pumao CO Bini Shiva, DSO Ahua Wangsu and former ZPM Noksa Saham participated in the event.

A photo exhibition featured photos taken by members of the APC, showcasing the cultures, landscapes and people of Arunachal. Gears were displayed for the participants to have firsthand experience.

The ADC stressed on the importance of studies along with hobbies. He spoke also on the history of photography, and expressed appreciation for the club for organising the event.

A workshop on the basics of photography was conducted and camera equipments were displayed for the students.

More than 60 individuals took part in the event.

A ‘photo walk’ was also organised for the participants to give them firsthand experience of photography.

Five teams were formed and were led by mentors from the APC.

Certificates were distributed to the participants, and an award was given for the photo of the day for the best photo taken by one of participants.

