Forest officials trained in GIS tech

ITANAGAR, 20 Aug: A team of the state’s forest department’s Bhalukpong range mobile squad (western Arunachal circle) and the GIS cell of the PCCF attended a training programme on ‘Using remote sensing, GIS and UAV technologies’ at the North Eastern Space Application Centre in Umiam, Meghalaya, from 18 to 19 August.

“The participants were trained in using remote sensing, GIS and UAV technologies in monitoring of vegetation, large landscapes, forest fire, landslides, jhum cultivation, water bodies, etc. A comprehensive lecture on current satellite-based services in India was also presented from the ISRO EDPO,” Arunachal Forest Department’s Additional DCF Mito Rumi informed in a release.

“The team of NESAC, led by scientist (SF) Dr Rocky Pebam, also provided temporal change analysis in period of last 30 years of temperature, rainfall, vegetation cover, landslides, forest land encroachments in various parts of Arunachal, Manipur, Assam, and Meghalaya,” the release said.

“The forest officials carried out field study of successful story of carbon trading and ecotourism of community-based Mawphlang sacred forest and other ecotourism centres in the state,” it added.