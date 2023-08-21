Activities for students organised

KIYIT, 20 Aug: The Mebo education block, under the leadership of BRCC Opak Perme, conducted ‘youth and eco club activities’ for all the schools of Mebo block at the government secondary school here in East Siang district on Saturday.

The activities included essay writing competitions, debates, and drawing competitions, besides 100-metre races and cultural activities like solo song competitions.

The competitions were divided into four categories: primary level, upper primary level, secondary level, and higher secondary level.

The winners of all the competitions were awarded certificates and mementoes.

In the elementary level, GUPS Ngopok was adjudged the ‘cleanest surrounding and compound’ award. In the secondary level, GSS Kiyit was adjudged the ‘cleanest surrounding and compound award’.

Addressing the gathering, Mebo BEO David Ratan said, “Eco clubs activities in schools will surely empower students to participate and take up meaningful environmental activities and projects. It is a forum through which students can reach out to influence, and engage their parents and neighbourhood communities to promote sound environmental behaviour.”

The BRCC in his address said that “the idea of eco and youth club is to utilise idle school infrastructure like sports equipment and libraries to help students develop skills and interests they may not otherwise explore. This would also improve enrolment as well as retention.”

Ngopok cluster CRCC Genom Yirang said that, “under these clubs, the students will be made aware about the environment, along with the skill of living and self-respect.”