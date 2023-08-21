Town improvement initiative launched

DAPORIJO, 20 Aug: Local MLA Taniya Soki launched projects to improve the roads and the drainage system here in Upper Subansiri district, under the 2023-’24 BE, on Sunday, in the presence of HoDs, market welfare committee members and other stakeholders, at New Market here.

Stating that his mission is to improve the roads and the drainage system in entire Daporijo township, the MLA said that “many of the colony roads have been improved through CC roads during my tenure, but a lot more work is to be carried out to complete the improvement of the township.”

Deputy Commissioner (i/c) Tanam Kyali requested the residents of Daporijo to “cooperate with the elected representative and the district administration in every field of activities.” (DIPRO)