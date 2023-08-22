Rain paralyses normal life in Siang valley

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 21 Aug: Torrential rains lashed East Siang district and adjoining areas over the last couple of days, paralysing normal life in the region.

The heavy downpour has also led to waterlogging at several places and damaged vegetable crops in the region. It also created problems in the construction of the Murkongselek-Pasighat BG railway line, and also the preparations for the Solung festival, due on 1 September.

The water level of the Siang and its tributaries, which were drying up for days, are rising due to heavy rain in the upper reaches. The rain is also causing erosion and landslides at different locations in East Siang and Lower Siang districts.

The IMD regional office in Guwahati made a weather forecast, indicating an orange alert for parts of the state and other northeastern states for the next five days.