Support the state’s small tea growers

Recently, the Tinsukia district committee of the All Assam Small Tea Growers’ Association (AASTGA) alleged that tea leaves from Arunachal Pradesh are being illegally smuggled into the tea factories in Tinsukia district of Assam. The association has demanded that the Assam government enact a law to stop the entry of raw tea leaves from Arunachal “in the interest of the tea growers of Tinsukia district.” The association has also submitted a representation to the Assam chief minister in this regard, The Sentinel reported.

The allegation is very serious in nature and also hurts the image of small tea growers of Arunachal. Many of the tea growers in the state have taken up ventures independently without any assistance from the government or bank. They have invested their own money and work hard. Therefore, when they are accused of indulging in illegal activities, it not only harms the reputation of the small tea growers of Arunachal but also harms the image of the state. The government of Arunachal should look into the allegation made by the AASTGA. Efforts should be made to support the small tea growers of Arunachal. They should be shown how to do the right thing in the right manner. This kind of attempt to malign their effort will discourage the tea growers of the state.