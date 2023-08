ITANAGAR, 22 Aug: State Information Commissioner Gumjum Haider has been reelected as the president of Hockey Arunachal, with advocate Sonam Tenzing and Hillang Nima as secretary and treasurer, respectively, for a four-year term.

The other elected members are Goto Ete (senior vice president), Gona Niji, Techi Depung, Thomas Dakpe and Ajay Matem (vice presidents), Issaac Nabum, Api Pale and Tallo Api (joint secretaries), and Likha Tebin (executive member).