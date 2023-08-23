Guv reviews developmental works in E/Siang

PASIGHAT, 22 Aug: Governor KT Parnaik reviewed the implementation of various central and state government schemes, projects and programmes in East Siang district during a meeting here on Tuesday.

Addressing the heads of departments (HoD), the governor urged them to “perform reform and transform,” and advised them to “incorporate this spirit in your works.”

The governor, who is on a two-day tour of East Siang, asked the district’s officials to make their departments efficient and technology-enabled to improve them further. He also asked them to add professional values to their work and have regular field visits.

Besides emphasising the importance of data management for efficient administration and project execution, the governor underscored the role of automation in data analysis, planning, and implementation, and urged the district authorities to “deploy software applications that can seamlessly integrate data from villages, circles and districts with the state government.”

Expressing concern over the school dropout rate, the governor highlighted the adverse effects of this trend on the state’s development. He implored the officials to “embark on an awareness campaign starting at the village level, creating an environment that fosters education and learning.”

He also expressed concern over the drug menace in the state and called for concerted effort by one and all to eradicate the problem.

The governor suggested involving the community, especially the GBs, in maintaining cleanliness and solid waste management.

Earlier, East Siang DC Tayi Taggu, SP Sumit Kr Jha and HoDs apprised the governor of the central government and state government projects and programmes which are being implemented in the district, and their current status.

Earlier, in another programme, the governor interacted with the GBs, panchayat leaders and the public.

Acknowledging the pivotal roles of GBs and panchayat leaders, Parnaik urged them to “work in close partnership with the district administration to bolster the health and education domains.”

He exhorted the community leaders to “play a proactive role in raising awareness and combating the challenges posed by diseases like tuberculosis and cancer, as well as addressing the pressing issue of drug menace among the youths.”

The governor encouraged them to motivate educated local youths to actively participate in taking the society forward. “The youths must not create hurdles but cooperate with the administration in finding solutions to every challenge,” he said.

The governor appealed to the GBs and panchayat leaders to “promote positive vibes in the society by engaging themselves in an ‘achhi baat’ campaign, which is an initiative of the governor. (Raj Bhavan)