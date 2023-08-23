Stakeholders key players in tourism sector: Naik

ITANAGAR, 22 Aug: Tourism & Civil Aviation Secretary Swapnil Naik said that tourism stakeholders are the key players in the tourism sector “and the tourism department is the main facilitator for tourism and its stakeholders.”

Naik was addressing tourism stakeholders during a coordination meeting organised by the tourism department at the State Food Craft Institute here on Tuesday. He sought suggestions and feedbacks on the Arunachal Tourism Trade Act, 2016, which has been uploaded to the tourism department’s website.

Tourism Director Kesang Ngurup Damo highlighted the importance of nature and preservation of flora and fauna.

Saying that the state has a bright future in the tourism sector, he advocated creating new tourist circuits and identification of unexplored tourist destinations.

Tourism Deputy Director Gedo Eshi stressed on the need to conduct coordination meetings with the stakeholders from time to time. He requested the participants to offer their views and discuss ways to work with the department for promoting tourism.

Tourism Deputy Director Bengia Manna Sonam also spoke.

Members of the Arunachal Pradesh Tour Operator Association and the All Arunachal Pradesh Transport Federation, besides other senior tour operators took part in the discussion on various topics related to PAP, ILP, TFCs, trekking routes, marketing, safety and security, etc, during the meeting.