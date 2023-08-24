DTCC organizes anti-tobacco awareness prog

BOMDILA, 23 Aug: West Kameng District Tobacco Control Cell (DTCC) held a sensitization-cum-awareness meeting under the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP) with shopkeepers, hotel and restaurant owners, PRI members, SHGs, youths, ASHAs and Anganwadi workers of Nag-Mandir and Kaspi area under the Singchung sub-division of West Kameng district at Nag-Mandir market on Wednesday.

District consultant of DTC cell Sang Dorjee Dirkhipa sensitized the stakeholders on Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 and the guidelines for Tobacco-Free Educational Institutions.

He also spoke on harmful effects of tobacco use.

Nag-Mandir Market Committee secretary Wangchering Norbu Mosbu and Kaspi Village GPC Tashi Wangmu also addressed the meeting.

During the meeting, it was decided that the bazaar committee would ensure the strict implementation of COTPA 2003 in Nag-Mandir market.

Further, the GBs, the PRI members, SHGs and youths, under the leadership of the GPC of Kaspi village, would initiate activities for the Tobacco-Free Village Mission (DIPRO)