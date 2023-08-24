Lohit Library volunteer Ngadong selected as airhostess

TEZU, 23 Aug: Laxmi Ngadong, a senior volunteer of Lohit Youth Library Network from Medo has been selected to join as an airhostess in the Indigo Airlines. She is the first youth from the Mishmi community and the Lohit district to qualify as an airhostess in a reputed airline.

She also qualified as the sole successful candidate from Arunachal in this batch, after 4 rounds of interviews held in Shillong on 22 August.

Hailing from Lamliang village of Medo area in Lohit district, Ngadong did her higher secondary schooling with a scholarship at Kalakshetra, Chennai before doing her collegiate education in Avinashilingam Women’s University, Coimbatore. She has been an active library volunteer during the last one decade, participating in skits, poem recitation and story-telling as well as training juniors in reading skills.

Congratulating Ngadong, Dr. Sopai Tawsik, senior cancer specialist at Itanagar said, “This shall be a great motivating news for many more young library activists.”

Dr. Lisa Lomdak, a linguist at the RGU Itanagar added that “the years of involvement in the library movement must have contributed immensely to Ngadong presenting a confident personality and thus qualifying in the interviews on speaking skills and interactions.”

Expressing her happiness in the fulfillment of her dream of last 5 years, Ngadong said that she had been working very hard to improve her speaking and personal skills, during the last one year of intense training at a Shillong training academy. She was happy that being a part of the youth library movement helped her develop immense self-confidence. She was also deeply grateful to her father and mother for fully supporting her to pursue her interest.

She will be proceeding shortly for a three months specialized training at the Indigo airline’s headquarters at Gurgaon.