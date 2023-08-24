Law students demand scrapping of APUAPA, to rally on Aug 26

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 23 Aug: Randomly slapping Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (APUAPA) on the activists and individuals who raise voice against the government by the Itanagar deputy commissioner Talo Potom has not gone down well with Arunachal Law Students Union (ALSU), as the legal students’ organization is drumming up to organize a peace rally on 26 August next, demanding repeal of the draconian law.

ALSU named its movement ‘Citizens Call- A movement for right to freedom of speech and right to life and liberty’ with a slogan ‘Wake up Arunachal, Speak up Arunachal.’

In a press conference held here on Wednesday, ALSU vice president Teli Naga appealed to the people of Arunachal to join the peaceful rally to send a strong message to the government to repeal the APUAPA.

“Whoever, feels this law is draconian and not for the welfare of the state and people, they are requested to join the rally,” said Naga.

The ALSU vice president argued that APUAPA was grossly misused for targeting selective individuals who speak against the government and authorities.

“Recent episode of random detention of poor activists, who were spearheading movement against the infamous APPSC paper leak scam, is a testimony that the said law is draconian and unfettered,” the ALSU added.

ALSU assistant general secretary Tana Nagu informed that the union is organizing the peace rally because their earlier campaign, which was a talk show against the draconian law, yielded no results. Nagu also claimed that the ALSU tried persuading all the legislators but none responded to them.

“I think this is litmus test for public and aspirants who were victimized under this Act. That is why we are creating a platform to raise voice against the Act,” Nagu added.