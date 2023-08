LOKPENG, 25 Aug: The residents of Lokpeng village in Pangin circle of East Siang district started celebrating the village-level Solung festival on Friday.

Tamang Saroh, of Pangkeng village, has been invited as the Solung mirii (shaman) and will lead the womenfolk in narrating Solung rhapsody for three consecutive days.

The celebration will also feature cultural and recreational events.