Sona wraps up weeklong dist tour

ITANAGAR, 25 Aug: Legislative Assembly Speaker and Mechukha MLA PD Sona wrapped up his comprehensive tour of Shi-Yomi district with a visit to Lungte village in Pidi circle on Wednesday.

Over the span of several days, Sona actively engaged with the local communities, inspected ongoing and completed developmental projects, and held significant discussions with diverse stakeholders.

The tour included a series of meetings and interactive sessions, involving panchayat leaders, government officials, and the general public.

Sona also assessed the district’s telecom infrastructure and emphasised on “improvements in areas where network stability remain a challenge.”

He also reviewed the ongoing BSNL AirFiber project, where the officials briefed him on the “temporary delays attributed to the monsoon season impacting the project’s timeline.”

The officials gave assurance that their commitment is to ensure completion of the project once the monsoon season recedes. (Speaker’s PR Cell)