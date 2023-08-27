Retired teacher Pill Tako no more; media orgs condole demise of colleague’s father

ITANAGAR, 26 Aug: The Arunachal Press Club (APC), the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) and Arunachal Electronic and Digital Media Association (AEDMA) have deeply mourned the demise of Pill Tako, the father of APC’s assistant IPR secretary Pill Yania.

Tako breathed his last at the Gyati Takka General Hospital in Ziro on Saturday, succumbing to a prolonged illness. He was 75 years old.

Born on 7 January 1948, to late Pill Nyei and Joram Khampu in Yachuli, Tako distinguished himself as one of the pioneers to embrace the teaching profession among the Nyishi community, particularly in the Ziro-II area.

His journey began as an assistant teacher on 5 September, 1969. He left an indelible mark on various schools across the undivided Subansiri district including, Nyapin, Hiya, Joram, Sito, Pania (Palin), Taya (Raga), Siro, Hija, Yachuli, Ment Loth, Aribu, and Pochu. After four decades of dedicated service, Tako retired on 1 May 2009, leaving behind a legacy of 40 illustrious years in the state’s education system.

Beyond the classroom, Tako was an active social worker. He played a pivotal role as an organizing member of the committee that orchestrated the inaugural Nyokum celebrations in Joram back in 1967.

Tako’s legacy lives on through his wife, two daughters and two sons.

In this time of bereavement, the media bodies have conveyed their heartfelt condolences stating, “We are profoundly saddened by the untimely demise of Tako. Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving family members.”