Cyber forensics training for police personnel

ITANAGAR, 27 Aug: The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC), Kolkata in association with National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT), Itanagar organized a 3-day beginner level training programme on cyber forensics for police personnel of Arunachal Pradesh here from 21 to 23 August.

The training has been implemented under the project, “Development of cyber forensics training-cum-investigation labs in the North Eastern and cloud-based centralised cyber forensics lab infrastructures,” funded by the Electronics & Information Technology ministry.

NIELIT director in-charge Ritu Das spoke on the importance of the project in tackling cases of cyber crime in Arunachal Pradesh and other North Eastern Region. He also emphasised the importance of investigation and analysis of cybercrime cases in North Eastern states, particularly Arunachal Pradesh.

The beginners’ level training was attended by 10 police personnel of the rank of inspector and sub-inspector. Training programme included theory and hands-on practicals in various aspects of cyber forensics, including mobile forensics and social media investigation.

It was conducted by resource person Santanu Pakhira of CDAC, Kolkata, Shammi Sharma of NIELIT Itanagar and other officials of the NIELIT Itanagar.

Under the project, which started in 2020 and will continue for a period of five years, a total of 160 beneficiaries in awareness level training, 160 in beginner level training, 40 in the advance level training and another 40 beneficiaries in judiciary level, will be trained jointly by NIELIT Itanagar and CDAC Kolkata to empower the law enforcement agency and judiciaries of the state to combat cyber-crime.