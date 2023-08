ITANAGAR, 27 Aug: The state’s junior judo team left here on Saturday for New Delhi to participate in the National Junior Judo Championships 2023 (Boys and Girls) to be held there from 28 August to 1 September.

The seven-member team includes three girls and four boys. They are Kabi Doyom, Ngoinem Bo, Gegul Goi, Tang Tada, Kentu Lap, Tersu Tali and Taba Titung.

Wangdong Lowang is the coach.