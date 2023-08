Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju raises the national flag atop a 100 feet high mast in Dipa village in Lower Siang district on Sunday as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and the culmination of the Meri Maati, Mera Desh programme. Rijiju urged the district administration to ensure effective implementation of central and state government schemes, and to direct the HoDs to ensure quality while implementing the schemes. (DIPRO)