Foundation stone for rural haat laid in Namsai

NAMSAI, 28 Aug: The National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) on Monday laid the foundation stone for a rural haat in Bogampur village in Namsai district, in the presence of ArSRLM BMM Ronald Dkhar Baghwar, ArSRLM CC Bullo Umpi, members of the primary level federation (PLF), and others.

NABARD District Development Manager Kamal Roy said that the bank’s regional office in Itanagar is providing the fund for the marketing infrastructure, in partnership with the ArSRLM, the Namsai BMMU, and Deep PLF.

“The upcoming rural haat is envisioned as comprehensive market spaces, featuring a market shed with an elevated platform, a small storage-cum-office area, fully equipped toilets with water supply and sanitation amenities, solar-powered lighting systems, and a well-structured solid waste disposal compost pit,” the NABARD informed in a release.

It added that “establishment of the haat will address the challenges faced by local farmers, who currently sell their fresh produce by the roadsides, thus exposing themselves to harsh weather conditions and vehicular movement risks.”

Roy also shed light on the NABARD’s developmental interventions in both farming and non-farming sectors, and informed that “a rural haat management committee will oversee the future operations of the proposed market.”

ArSRLM BMM Baghwar underscored “the strategic location of the haat, positioned prominently along a major village road,” and said that “this prime location will augment sales of local produce while offering convenience to customers seeking fresh organic vegetables.”

ArSRLM CC Umpi said that the haat would “alleviate the marketing challenges faced by local farmers, vegetable growers and women’s SHGs, providing them with a platform to sell their agricultural and horticultural produces.”

Among others, GPMs, the GB and PLF members attended the ceremony.