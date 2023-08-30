Govt, Congress object after China releases new edition of ‘standard map’ showing its territorial claims

BEIJING, 29 Aug: China on Monday officially released the 2023 edition of its ‘standard map’, incorporating the disputed areas, including its claims over Arunachal Pradesh, Aksai Chin region, Taiwan and the disputed South China Sea.

“The 2023 edition of China’s standard map was officially released on Monday and launched on the website of the standard map service hosted by the ministry of natural resources,” state-run Global Times said in a post on X.

“This map is compiled based on the drawing method of the national boundaries of China and various countries in the world,” the post said.

The map displayed by the Global Times showed Arunachal, which China claims as South Tibet, and Aksai Chin occupied by it in the 1962 war.

India has repeatedly told China that “Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.”

The map also incorporated China’s claims over the estranged island of Taiwan and the nine-dash line, claiming a large part of the South China Sea.

China claims Taiwan as part of its mainland and its integration with the mainland is part of a vowed objective of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan have counterclaims over the South China Sea areas.

The spokesperson of ministry of external affairs Arindam Bagchi issued a statement after the latest Chinese claim.

“We have today lodged a strong protest through diplomatic channels with the Chinese side on the so called 2023 “standard map” of China that lays claim to India’s territory.

We reject these claims as they have no basis. Such steps by the Chinese side only complicate the resolution of the boundary question”.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Tuesday took strong objection to the inclusion of Arunachal and Aksai Chin in China’s map and asserted that these are inalienable parts of India which no such illegal representation or arbitrarily invented map by the “habitual offender” can change.

The party also urged the government to use the upcoming G20 summit to expose China’s transgressions into Indian territory at the global stage.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge said that Indian territories, including Arunachal and Aksai Chin, are indistinguishable and inalienable part of India and “no arbitrarily invented Chinese map can change that.”

In a post on X, he said, “China is a habitual offender when it comes to renaming and redrawing maps of territories belonging to other countries. The Indian National Congress takes strong objection to any such illegal representation or renaming of India’s territories.”

Kharge said “We want a peaceful coexistence with our neighbours, including China, and want peace and tranquillity at the LAC.

“It is, however, painful to note that China’s deception and belligerence continues, post Galwan, in the wake of PM Modi giving them a free pass by saying ‘no one entered our territory’, after 20 of our brave soldiers were martyred,” the Congress chief said. (PTI)