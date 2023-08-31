HU conducts farmers’ awareness prog in Karsingsa

ITANAGAR, 30 Aug: Agriculture department of the Himalayan University (HU) organized a farmers’ awareness program on ‘Soil Fertility and Productivity’ in Karsingsa village on Wednesday.

HU’s agriculture HoD Dr. Raja Husain emphasized on the economy of farmers in relation to soil fertility and crop yielding. He introduced the methods of maintenance of soil fertility, and equipped the farmers with updated knowledge about crop production technology and the process of availing the various govt. schemes for farmers.

HU’s assistant professor Dr. Kasinam Doruk delivered a talk on various types of soil, soil health management and the methods of preparation of composting or vermicomposting, while assistant professor Dr. Sonbeer Chack delivered a talk on the production technology of various horticultural crops including their post-harvest management.

Assistant professor Dr. Lipi Rina conducted a practical session on the treatment of seeds with biofertilizers.

Papum Pare KVK SMS Tadang Meena delivered a talk on production technology of millets such as Ragi and Foxtail.

The HU team replied to the queries of more than 25 farmers during the programme.

Crop seeds and biofertilizers were also distributed to the farmers.