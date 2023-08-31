CBI takes over investigation in Manipur violence cases

NEW DELHI, 30 Aug: The CBI has taken over the investigation in 27 FIRs lodged in connection with ethnic clashes in Manipur that have claimed more than 160 lives in nearly four months, officials said.

According to the latest data, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has so far registered 27 cases handed over to it by the state police — 19 cases of crime against women, three related to an armory loot by a mob, two of murder, and one each of rioting and murder, kidnapping and general criminal conspiracy, sources aware of the developments said.