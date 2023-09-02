ELC launched in U/Subansiri

DAPORIJO, 1 Sep: EAC (Election) Tajum Ronya launched the Electoral Literacy Club (ELC) under the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme at the government higher secondary school here in Upper Subansiri district on Friday.

Ronya in his address dwelt on the role of potential voters in building a strong and healthy democracy in the state and the country.

He exhorted the students to “create awareness among family, friend circles and society to exercise the right of universal adult franchise which is granted under Article 326 of the Indian Constitution.”

School Principal N Kurdu advised the students to learn and understand the concept of electoral rights, saying that it is important from the academic point of view too.

SVEEP nodal officer Tuter Ropuk explained the significance of electoral literacy.

A voters’ pledge was also administered under Ronya’s supervision. (DIPRO)