Training prog on medicinal, aromatic plants

ZIRO, 1 Sep: Twenty persons from various villages benefitted from a training programme on cultivation of medicinal and aromatic plants, organised here in Lower Subansiri district on Friday by the Ziro Valley Charity Mission Society (ZVCMS), in collaboration with Shillong (Meghalaya)-based North Eastern Region Resource Management Society.

During the programme, which was funded by the North Eastern Council, District Horticulture Officer (DHO) Hibu Dante explained “the importance and feasibility of cultivation and propagation of medicinal and aromatic plants in Ziro plateau,” and enumerated the market value of medicinal and aromatic plants, the ZVCMS informed in a release.

ZVCMS chairman Rubu Tadii also spoke.

The DHO later distributed medicinal and aromatic plant saplings to the beneficiaries.