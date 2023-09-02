MoS for edn to visit East Siang

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 1 Sep: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Education Dr Subhas Sarkar is arriving here in East Siang district on a three-day visit on 2 September.

The union minister will review the education scenario of the district, according to state government sources.

He will also hold a meeting with the district administration and the heads of offices to review the implementation of various centrally sponsored schemes amd programmes in the district.

The minister is also expected to visit Ruksin and Mebo.