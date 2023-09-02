Rashtriya Ekta Parv underway

ITANAGAR, 1 Sep: Eighty-two students from different Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) in Tinsukia (Assam) are participating in a two-day Rashtriya Ekta Parv (National Unity Festival) which got underway at KV No 1 here on Friday.

The first day of the celebration featured cultural activities, display of artefacts, instrumental music, painting and visual arts, showcasing the unity, richness and diverse art and cultural heritage of the country.

Arunachal Pradesh is paired with Uttar Pradesh under the Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat Rashtriya Ekta Parv, 2023-’24.

Addressing the inaugural function, Education Special Secretary Ira Singhal motivated the students with her success story, achievements, and vision. She advised the students to do things that truly make them happy. “Whether those things become hobbies or your life’s work, pursuing your passion can give a renewed sense of accomplishment,” she said.

“A significant aspect of the Rashtriya Ekta Parv (REP) 2023-’24 is the cooperation of multitalented judges from different realms of art, like Rerik Karlo Digbak, Chorun Mugli, Meenam Goi, Pranbesh Shill and Ayan Pal,” the KV informed in a release, adding that “all the artists have been deputed to judge, facilitate and ensure fairness and smooth conduct of the various activities.”

“The prime notion of conducting the REP stands with unity of art and culture, combining the ideas of connectivity, integrity, communication and journey, representing a cultural exchange and establishing a rich legacy of cultural and tradition context,” the KV said.