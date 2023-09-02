Officials, staffers observe ‘vocal for local’ dress code

ZIRO, 1 Sep: The concept of ‘vocal for local’ in dressing etiquette introduced at the Lower Subansiri district secretariat here is showing a positive result with most of the staffers and officials turning up in their traditional attires while attending their offices on Thursday.

An official advisory issued a few years back asked the 200 staffers of the district secretariat to come in their traditional attires every Monday and on the 15th of every month.

“The idea of introducing ‘vocal for local’ and advisory note issued to the staffers to come in their traditional attires at least twice in a month is to showcase our cultural roots and reiterate our faith and belief in our traditional dressing sense designed and developed by our forefathers but improvised by us,” said Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime, who bore the cost of one set of local traditional dress each for all the Group C and Group D staffers of the secretariat.

A few months back, the DC had also purchased a new set of uniforms for all the drivers, as well. (DIPRO)