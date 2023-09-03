DC announces reward for videos of illegal activities

YUPIA, 2 Sep: Papum Pare DC Cheechung Chukhu has announced cash incentives for anyone who brings to his knowledge video recordings of activities pertaining to drug peddling, gambling, illegal sale of liquor, etc.

During a meeting with administrative officers, the SP, and members of market welfare associations, NGOs and student unions here on Saturday, the DC asked the SP, the ADCs and the SDOs to “map out the probable locations where gambling and drug-related activities are likely to be held, so that regular patrolling can be carried out in such places.”

Issues like shops/ghumtis remaining open till late night to sell liquors illegally, rampant gambling activities in the weekly markets and other market areas of the district, and illegal activities along the bank of the Dikrong river and the railway tracks were discussed during the meeting.

The DC informed that “strict notices will be issued to the owners of weekly markets to refrain from any kind of illegal activity, unhygienic garbage disposal, and inadequate revenue payment to the government.”

Speaking about the district administration’s ‘Know your kith & kin’ initiative, Chukhu said that, “under this initiative, the public should post ‘Know your kith & kin’ on social media platforms at 10 pm every evening to alert and remind the parents and guardians to check whether their children and wards are at home or not.”

“The initiative will act as an instrument to prevent our young people from engaging in illegal activities such as drug consumption,” he said.

SP Taru Gusar advocated “joint and coordinated efforts by all stakeholders,” and emphasised “the importance of the local people as the eyes and ears of the law enforcing bodies.”

“The police department is emboldened because of the cooperation and inputs from the local people,” Gusar added.

Addressing the concern raised by All Papum Pare District Students’ Union president Gollo Lento over the porous boundary in Gumto in Doimukh subdivision, “which is a gateway for outsiders without ILP smuggling drugs and ferrying stolen vehicles,” the SP informed that “regular patrolling is being carried out along the railway tracks, but the narrowness of the Gumto interstate highway acts as an impediment to strict checking of vehicles as it gives rise to huge traffic congestion.”

“However, modalities are being worked out to ensure strict checking,” he added.

The SP asked the members of NGOs and the student leaders attending the meeting to “identify doubtful spots along the Dikrong river and the railway tracks, so that patrolling in these areas can be intensified.”

SDPO Tago Maga, Trade Development Officer Tai Arun, and Doimukh Bazaar Welfare Committee general secretary Taha Nega also spoke. (DIPRO)