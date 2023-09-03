The Galo Welfare Society (GWS) concluded its second phase of ‘socio-educational-cum-drug awareness tour’, themed ‘Reach the unreached’, at the government higher secondary school in Leparada HQ Basar on Saturday. The GWS team was led by its general secretary Nyadar Loya. It thanked, among others, Basar-based Government Model College Assistant Professor Dr Limo Ete, Aalo (West Siang)-based NGO Mother’s Vision’s activist Kennedy Bagra, and members of the GWS’ Leparada unit for ensuring successful completion of the programme. (DIPR)