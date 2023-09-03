Drug peddler arrested

KHONSA, 2 Sep: A drug peddler in possession of suspected heroin was arrested from Helipad Colony here in Tirap district during a raid conducted by a joint team of the Tirap police and the CRPF on Friday, the police said.

The peddler has been identified as Wangtoh Wangsu [44], of Mintong village in Longding district, Tirap SP Rahul Gupta said.

The police seized the suspected heroin, weighing 10.71 grams, in the presence of an executive magistrate. The drug had been packed in a plastic soap case, the SP said, adding that a case has been registered under the NDPS Act at the Khonsa police station.

The case has been endorsed to SI S Tapak for investigation.

“We have so far received information about two peddlers on drug helpline number (9436046055), and both have been converted into successful raids with arrests,” the SP added. (DIPRO)