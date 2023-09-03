DBC felicitates rank holders

JOLLANG, 2 Sep: The Don Bosco College (DBC) here organised a ‘graduation day-cum-felicitation of rank holders of 2020-’23 batch’ programme on Saturday.

Addressing the attendees, including RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam and RGU Registrar Dr Nabam Tadar Rikam, DBC principal Dr Jose George informed that “thirty ranks were clinched by the students from various departments, including RGU, overall 4th rank by Singyir Singkom of the political science department,” the college informed in a release.

Dr Rikam congratulated the graduates. He described the college as “the gem of the university,” and advised the graduates to prepare for the next step of their lives.

Ngandam expressed appreciation for the Don Bosco institutions in Arunachal Pradesh. Emphasising that “today belongs to the old and tomorrow to the youths,” he reminded the students that “the competition is very high in the present world, so everyone must work hard,” the release stated.