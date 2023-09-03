LBSNAA trainee officers complete field study

PASIGHAT, 2 Sep: Fourteen trainee officers from the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie (Uttarakhand), who were in East Siang district as part of their field study and research in rural areas, completed their weeklong field study on Saturday.

The trainee officers apprised East Siang DC Tayi Taggu, SP Sumit Kumar Jha and the HoDs of the district of their experiences.

The field study included learning about the kebang system, the customary practices, arts and crafts, livelihood pattern, land and agriculture, role of the panchayati raj, etc, from panchayat members, youths, students, SHGs, farmers, and village secretaries.

The DC commended the trainee officers for showing keen interest in obtaining firsthand information about the impact of the developmental projects on the lives of the rural populace.

He expressed hope that “these grassroots experiences will help them understand and serve the people of India in the best possible way.”

The DC also highlighted the major thrust areas of the state government, such as e-office, health, education, and sports.

The SP also commended the trainee officers for thoroughly documenting their observations during the field study.

The trainee officers also visited ‘zero waste’ Silluk village. (DIPRO)