18 youths trained by AR selected by armed forces

KHONSA, 2 Sep: Eighteen youths of Tirap and Longding districts, who were given pre-recruitment training by the Khonsa battalion of the Assam Rifles (AR), have been selected as constables (GD) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and as SSF and riflemen (GD) in the AR.

While 11 male candidates have been selected by the AR, two males and a female candidate have been selected by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police. Further, two male candidates each have been selected by the Border Security Force and the Central Reserve Police Force.

The battalion had conducted the pre-recruitment training from 16 March to 19 April this year in its headquarters. Twenty-seven male and eight female candidates had attended it.

On Saturday, the Khonsa battalion of the AR felicitated the successful candidates.

Battalion Commandant Col Aman Ahluwalia, Tirap SP Rahul Gupta and Longo CO Ripi Doni conveyed their best wishes to the candidates and encouraged them to be role models for the younger generation and defence service aspirants.

The commandant also asked the selected candidates to motivate their peers to join the security forces and serve the country.

The family members of the successful candidates expressed gratitude to the battalion for conducting the pre-recruitment rally, which resulted in the selection of their wards. (DIPRO)