APYC condoles Tuki over mother’s demise

ITANAGAR, 5 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) has deeply mourned the demise of Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Nabam Tuki’s mother Nabam Pera, who passed away at the TRIHMS on Monday night due to cardiac arrest.

“Losing a mother is one of the greatest sorrows a person can bear, as a mother’s love is precious and irreparable. Someone as special as a mother is never gone from this world. May you still see her smile in your mirror and hear her voice singing in your heart,” APYC president Tarh Johny said in a condolence message to Tuki, and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.