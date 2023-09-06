Bike lifter gang busted, two-wheelers recovered

ITANAGAR, 5 Sep: The Itanagar police busted a four-member gang of motorcycle lifters recently and recovered 53 two-wheelers, stolen from different areas of the capital, along with two mobile phones, from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Bisho Mili (32), of Raunamukh village, Pranab Kutum (30), of Borpholong village, Pranab Kutum (20), of Tinigharia village, and Apollo Pegu alias Apdesh (30), of Dhemaji, all in Assam.

Earlier, on 15 June, the Itanagar PS received a complaint from one Takio Kanu, of Sekay Colony, Itanagar, regarding the theft of his Yamaha R15 bike from his colony on the intervening night of 14 and 15 June.

On receipt of the complaint, a case (u/s 379/34 IPC) was registered and endorsed to Inspector N Nishant for investigation.

“During investigation, it was revealed that the stolen bike was fitted with a GPS tracking system and the Itanagar police team managed to recover it from Dhenudhara village, Gohpur (Assam) on the same day, ie, 15 June.

“On recovery of the stolen bike, technical surveillance was mounted on potential suspects, and sources were engaged to gather human intelligence. A scientific pattern analysis into the incidents of two-wheeler theft was conducted, which revealed the presence of a well-organised gang of thieves operating in the capital since 2019,” informed a release from Capital SP Rohit Rajbir Singh on Tuesday.

The Chimpu PS team arrested one of the accused, Bisho Mili, the gang leader, on 24 July.

“During interrogation, the gang members revealed that they made at least 30 attempts to steal two-wheelers in the last four months, and were successful in a few,” the release stated.

“They had a unique modus operandi through which they stole vehicles on demand too, apart from stealing at whim and selling them off at cheap prices,” the SP informed.