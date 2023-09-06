Law school organises int’l conference

NEW DELHI, 5 Sep: The Sharda School of Law here organised a two-day international conference on ‘The prospects and challenges for innovative ideas in intellectual property rights’ recently.

The conference, which was attended by legal luminaries, scholars and practitioners, witnessed exchange of ideas and knowledge among the speakers, who delved into various aspects of intellectual property rights.

Justice Pratibha M Singh delivered a lecture on multifaceted themes such as trade secrets, patents, artificial intelligence intersection with human brain, and dynamic injunctions.

The valedictory function was attended by, among others, Attorney General of India R Venkataramani, Delhi Court Judge Pratibha M Singh, and senior SC advocates Vikas Singh and Vibha Datta Makhija.

“The academic discussions during the conference provided a platform to explore and exchange ideas, and to shed light on the multifaceted dimensions of intellectual property rights,” the school informed in a release.